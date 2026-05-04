World’s first OptoSAR satellite a milestone: ISRO hails GalaxEye’s Mission Drishti

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday congratulated Bengaluru-based startup GalaxEye on the successful launch of Mission Drishti, calling it a significant milestone in India’s space journey and a boost to the country’s growing private space ecosystem.

In a post on X, ISRO highlighted that Mission Drishti features the world’s first OptoSAR satellite and is India’s largest privately built spacecraft, enhancing all-weather Earth observation capabilities. The agency also underlined its role in supporting the mission by providing access to testing facilities and fostering innovation in the private sector.

Mission Drishti, developed by GalaxEye, involves a 190 kg satellite launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and successfully placed into orbit. The satellite combines optical imaging with synthetic aperture radar (SAR), enabling round-the-clock, all-weather Earth observation—considered a major technological advancement.

The mission is being seen as a breakthrough for India’s private space industry, reflecting a shift towards collaboration between startups and government-backed institutions such as NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the launch as a major achievement for India’s space programme, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said it strengthens India’s global standing in space technology.

Founded in 2021 by IIT Madras alumni, GalaxEye has emerged as a key player in India’s new space economy. The success of Mission Drishti validates its indigenous OptoSAR technology and opens up new applications in defence, disaster management, agriculture, and infrastructure monitoring. (ANI)

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