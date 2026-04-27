PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Goalpara student selected for ISRO YUVIKA 2026

A Correspondent

GOALPARA: Shaurya Sangam, a student from PM Shree Kendriya Vidyalaya Goalpara, has been selected for the prestigious Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA) 2026 organized by the Indian Space Research Organisation. The YUVIKA (Young Scientist Programme) is a special initiative aimed at encouraging school students towards space science and technology. This year, students from across the nation participated in the programme and from the Guwahati region, around 42 schools across the state took part, and 15 were selected for the programme based on their performance and merit.

Among these selected candidates, Master Shaurya Sangam from PM Shree KV, Goalpara, has brought pride to the school as well as the district by securing a place in the programme. This accomplishment highlights the growing interest and talent of students from Assam in the field of space science. Master Shaurya’s success is expected to inspire many young minds to pursue careers in science and technology. The district administration, school authorities, and the well-wishers have extended their heartfelt congratulations to the student for this outstanding achievement.

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