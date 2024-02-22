‘Wouldn’t back down’, Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait says protests to continue but holds out dialogue hope

Meerut: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who heads the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), on Wednesday said the ongoing protests on Delhi borders will continue till all the demands that they have put forward are met.

However, he held out hope of a breakthrough saying that all disputes or issues of contention could be resolved through dialogue.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, the farmer leader, who was at the forefront of the previous long-haul protest against the agricultural laws, informed that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will meet on Thursday to decide the future course of the agitation.

“This movement will continue till all demands are met. I believe that a breakthrough could be achieved through dialogue. The entire nation is upset over the use of tear gas on farmers waging a peaceful protest in Haryana. The farmers wouldn’t back down and retreat. The SKM will meet tomorrow and decide on its next course of action,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Tikait said a memorandum outlining the demands of the protesting farmers would be submitted to both the state and central governments.

“The key demands put forward by the farmers include the MSP (Minimum Support Price) guarantee, the rollback of the Electricity Amendment Bill and the implementation of the Swaminathan committee report. If there is no guarantee on MSP, farmers across the whole country will face problems,” Tikait said.

Underlining the need for an MSP, Tikait also advocated for the exclusion of private players from the agricultural sector.

“The private players should have no role to play in agriculture. Big demonstrations are being held across the country with this demand and this movement will be taken forward in the coming days,” he said, adding, “If the government doesn’t agree to the demands then there’s little sense in holding talks with the government,” he added.

“Our meeting on Thursday will be attended by farmers from across the country. The talks will decide how to take our agitation forward. The farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi aren’t just from Punjab and Haryana but from across the country,” Tikait said.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda yet again articulated the Centre’s willingness to hold further discussions with farmers and invited them for the fifth round of talks to arrive at a middle-ground and a breakthrough.

“If they agree to a fifth round of meetings, we are ready to discuss all issues like MSP, stubble, FIR and crop diversification. However, I would urge them to maintain peace and look for a solution through dialogue,” Munda said on Wednesday.

With no substantive takeaways from the fourth round of talks with the Centre, the farmer leaders resumed the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march on Wednesday morning. The farmers have raised several demands, including an Ordinance ensuring legal guarantees for MSPs, loan waivers and withdrawal of FIRs filed in connection with previous protests.

As the march to the national capital commenced on Tuesday, protesting farmers from Punjab were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana. (ANI)

Also Read: Government plans to simplify, digitalise KYC process

Also Watch: