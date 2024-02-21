Assam: District Agriculture Department organized an awareness programme for farmers in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: District Agriculture Department of Sonitpur organized an awareness meeting under 10 Cluster of 5000 farmers at 2 no. Chitalmari under Borsola Development Block in Sonitpur district. The programme was attended by around 100 farmers, where detailed explanations were provided on various schemes offered by the Department of Agriculture, including PM-KISAN, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Horticulture Scheme, Millet Mission, Paddy Procurement, among others.

The farmers also received training on cultivating alternative crops. The session was led by Senior Agricultural Development Officer Dr. Khanindra Ratna Barman. He emphasized to the farmers the importance of selling paddy exclusively to government agencies at the minimum support price set by the government and encouraged them to avail themselves of crop insurance benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

During the programme, District Horticulture Coordinator (APART) Shyamanta Bora provided training to farmers on cultivating horticultural crops and accessing agricultural loans. The event was attended by Agricultural Development Officer Trichanku Kashyap, Apart OME Binit Ranjan Saikia, District Media Expert Bitupan Saikia, Agriculture Extension Assistant Munindra Das among others.

