Wrestlers Sexual Harrasment case: Brij Bhushan moves Delhi HC challenging trial court proceedings

New Delhi: Former Parliamentarian Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the ongoing trial court proceedings against him related to the Delhi Police FIR.

The FIR was filed based on complaints from several women wrestlers. Singh’s petition seeks to contest the continuation of these proceedings against him. He faces charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of women. Through plea Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has challenge the FIR, the chargesheet, and the trial court’s order related to the framing of charges in the case. His petition seeks to contest the legal proceedings against him in connection with the complaints filed by several women wrestlers. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has requested the quashing of the entire legal proceedings, including the FIR and the trial court order that framed charges against him. He faces charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of women. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh prays Delhi HC to pass direction for the quashing of the entire legal proceedings, including the FIR and the trial court order that framed charges against him.

The Bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday.

Last week, the trial court recorded the statement of one of the complainants woman wrestlers. Her statement was recorded in a vulnerable witness room

The court has recently also directed the city police to promptly reinstate the security of a female wrestler who has accused former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

On May 10, the Trial Court had ordered on ‘framing of charge’ on Sexual Harrasment allegations levelled by several women wrestlers against former WFI Chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Singh and one other.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot while passed order said there are sufficient material against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to proceed for sexual harassment of five women wrestlers and with the offence of outraging modesty of woman.

Delhi police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar on June 15, last year.

This case was lodged on a complaint lodged by women wrestlers.

In the wrestlers’ matter, two FIRs were registered against Brij Bhushan Singh based on the wrestlers’ complaints. (ANI)

