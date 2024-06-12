Apple Introduces Standalone Passwords App in iOS 18

NEW DELHI: At recent WWDC Apple announced iOS 18. Like its predecessors it brings host of updates to existing Apple apps it also introduces two new apps. Image Playground for creating AI images. And dedicated Passwords app for password management. Previously Apple integrated password management tool within Settings app. iCloud Keychain was used to automatically generate passwords. And saved them under Passwords screen.

With iOS 18 passwords are stepping out of Settings. They now have their own dedicated app aptly named Passwords. For users accustomed to Passwords features in iOS 17 and earlier the new app may seem familiar It retains much of existing functionality. But enhances organization and accessibility. One notable addition is option to create shared password groups. This allows users to create group name. And then invite others to join. This facilitates easier sharing and collaboration.

A crucial aspect of Passwords app is its cross-device availability. Apple has ensured that app is not limited to iPhone users. It's accessible on iPad with iPadOS 18. Also on Mac with macOS Sequoia and even visionOS 2. Users can access their stored passwords on Windows through iCloud for Windows app.

While Passwords app may not offer groundbreaking features for those already using iCloud Keychain its primary target audience seems to be users unfamiliar with password managers. Many average users might not be aware of services like 1Password or LastPass. Or even know their iPhone can automatically create and store passwords. For these users presence of dedicated Passwords app on Home screen this fall could significantly enhance their digital security.

Introduction of Passwords app acknowledges ongoing transition to Passkeys. Passkeys aim to replace traditional passwords but may take considerable time to become widespread In interim tools like Passwords app can help users manage passwords more efficiently and securely.

In summary new Passwords app is set to streamline password management across Apple devices. It will make secure computing more accessible to all users. It will be available this fall. With release of iOS 18. Alongside iPadOS 18 macOS Sequoia and visionOS 2.