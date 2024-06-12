Meghalaya Government to Establish New Industrial Estate in Byrnihat

SHILLONG: In significant move to bolster its 10 billion dollar economy roadmap. The Meghalaya government has announced plans to convert 134 acres of land in Byrnihat into new industrial estate. This initiative aims at fostering industrial growth and attracting investment it was finalized during meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma last month.

Land earmarked for this project includes 107 acres currently occupied by the Soil & Water Conservation Department. It houses the Conservation Training Institute. Another 27 acres from the Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Department. These departments have been instructed to submit detailed land mapping and facilitate the transfer of these lands to the Investment Meghalaya Authority (IMA). Body tasked with overseeing the establishment of the industrial estate.

The IMA replaced the Single Window Agency in 1995. It has been instrumental in promoting investments. Improving the ease of doing business in Meghalaya. Headed by the Chief Minister, the IMA directly oversees investments exceeding Rs 10 crore ensuring streamlined and efficient handling of investment applications.

Sources within government highlight strategic importance of new industrial estate in Byrnihat. The development emphasizes potential to attract significant investment. It can create numerous job opportunities. The move aligns with state’s broader economic goals. These goals include enhancing industrial infrastructure and fostering a business-friendly environment.

Conversion of land for this industrial estate reflects government’s proactive approach to economic development. By repurposing land from Soil & Water Conservation and Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare departments. The administration aims to maximize land’s economic potential. They do this while ensuring sustainable development.

The Chief Minister’s office has indicated that this project is part of series of initiatives. These initiatives aim to transform Meghalaya’s economic landscape by leveraging state’s strategic location and resources. The government hopes this will create robust industrial base.

The decision to establish industrial estate in Byrnihat underscores Meghalaya’s commitment to economic diversification and modernization With IMA at helm the state is poised to attract large-scale investments.

Become a hub for industrial activities as the government moves forward with this ambitious project, stakeholders and citizens alike are optimistic about positive impact on the state’s economy. The establishment of new industrial estate is expected to boost investment significantly. Also enhance employment opportunities. Thus contributing to the overall development and prosperity of Meghalaya.