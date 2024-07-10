Apple Issues Urgent Warning to iPhone Users Amid Rising Phishing Attacks

NEW DELHI: Apple has issued a critical warning to iPhone users following recent wave of SMS phishing attacks. Security researchers discovered criminals are increasingly targeting iPhone users through SMS phishing campaigns. This prompted Apple to release new support document. The document is titled "Recognize and avoid social engineering schemes including phishing messages, phony support calls and other scams."

The tech giant is aware of the growing threat landscape. This includes not only SMS attacks but also phone calls and emails. Adversaries often pose as Apple or banks. Attackers aim to steal email addresses and passcodes. They also target two-factor authentication (2FA) data. Passwords are stolen to access accounts. This allows them to steal data or money.

Apple’s guidance emphasizes never sharing personal data or security information such as passwords or security codes and never entering them on websites directed by suspicious messages. Users are urged protect their Apple IDs with two-factor authentication methods. This includes Face ID or Touch ID. It's crucial to keep contact information secure. Updated and never share Apple ID passwords. Verification codes with anyone as Apple will never ask for this information to provide support.

Additionally, Apple advises against using Apple Gift Cards for payments to others. They recommend learning to recognize legitimate Apple support emails. For those using Apple Cash (U.S. only) treat transactions with same caution. Use the same care as any other private financial exchange.

To further safeguard against scams, users should only download software from trusted sources. Avoid clicking on links. Refrain from opening attachments in unsolicited messages. Do not respond to suspicious phone calls. Or messages claiming to be from Apple. Instead contact Apple directly through official channels.

As Apple's market share continues to grow iPhones remain prime target for attackers. Jake Moore is global cybersecurity advisor at ESET. He stresses the importance of awareness. He advises adherence to Apple's guidelines. He describes the company’s advice as "absolutely spot on."

Finally, iPhone users are reminded to keep their devices updated. These updates include the latest software currently iOS 17.5.1, available under Settings. Check General > Software Update.