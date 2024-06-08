ASUS launches enhanced ROG Ally X handheld gaming PC

ASUS has officially unveiled the ROG Ally X, the latest addition to its line of handheld gaming PCs.

Revealed last month, this model is not a direct successor to last year's ROG Ally but rather an enhanced version that addresses many of its predecessor's limitations, as confirmed by GSm Arena.

A standout feature of the ROG Ally X is its significantly larger battery. ASUS has doubled the capacity from 40Wh to 80Wh, potentially offering nearly twice the battery life of the original model.

Storage and memory have also seen substantial upgrades. The ROG Ally X boasts 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, up from 512GB in the original Ally. The new model uses the more widely available M.2 2280 size drives, which simplifies upgrades and reduces costs. Memory has been increased from 16GB of 6400MHz LPDDR5 to 24GB of 7500MHz LPDDR5.

Cooling efficiency is another area where the ROG Ally X has worked on. The device features new, slimmer fans that deliver a 10 per cent increase in airflow, directing cool air towards the display to prevent overheating during intense gaming sessions.

Additionally, ASUS has repositioned the microSD card slot, which previously suffered from overheating issues due to its proximity to the exhaust vent.

Externally, the ROG Ally X sports a redesigned body with softer curves and deeper handgrips for improved comfort.

The joysticks and controls have been repositioned for smoother transitions, with enhanced joystick feedback and durability.

The D-pad has been refined to reduce stickiness, and the fingerprint sensor is now recessed for easier access.

Smaller back buttons help minimize accidental presses, a common issue with the original model.

Connectivity options have also been upgraded. The ROG Ally X replaces the combination USB-C + ROG XG Mobile Interface connector with dual USB-C ports, including one Thunderbolt 4 and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port.

Despite these upgrades, the ROG Ally X retains some features of the original model. It continues to use the Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip and comes with a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS LCD with AMD FreeSync Premium, according to GSM Arena.

The audio setup and wireless connectivity remain unchanged, and it includes the same 65W charger. The software, ASUS Armoury Crate SE, has been updated and runs on Windows 11 Home.

Priced at USD 799, it is available for pre-order in black, including a 3-month Game Pass subscription. (ANI)

Also Read: Elon Musk’s X allows users to post adult, graphic content

Also Watch: