AWS Launches First Space Accelerator Programme in India, Boosting 24 Startups

NEW DELHI: Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched its inaugural space accelerator programme in India. It selected 24 innovative startups from various sectors within space industry. This marks significant advancement for the burgeoning space startup ecosystem in country.

The chosen startups represent broad spectrum of space-related fields. These include spacecraft propulsion. Orbital and launch vehicles. Satellite imagery and geospatial applications. Weather analysis and space tourism. Notable participants include a launch vehicle and sustainable satellite startup from Thoothukudi Tamil Nadu. An advanced geospatial analysis startup from Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. And a satellite technology-based precision farming startup from Ahmedabad Gujarat.

This is fourth consecutive year AWS has run Space Accelerator programme. This is first one we've tied to one specific country" said Clint Crosier. He is Director of Aerospace and Satellite business at AWS. The decision to focus on India stems from "extraordinary growth opportunities in the Indian space sector." Crosier highlighted the record number of new Indian space startups. The robust support from the Indian government is also factor for this choice.

The accelerator programme is part of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between AWS, The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in 2023. This collaboration aims to foster innovation and growth within India's space industry. It aims to provide startups resources they need to succeed.

Over course of the 14-week programme the selected startups will benefit from dedicated technical expertise. Specialised AWS training and mentoring from experts in space domain will be provided Additionally. They will receive up to $100,000 cumulatively in AWS credits and support. This will enable them to build and scale their solutions effectively

AWS's initiative comes at pivotal time for India's space sector. This sector has been experiencing rapid growth. Increased government support has also contributed. By empowering startups with critical resources AWS aims to accelerate the development of cutting-edge space technologies. Applications in India are a focus. This positions the country as key player in global space industry.