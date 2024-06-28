Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Discusses Land Acquisition, Infrastructure and Security with Union Ministers

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma recently met with various central ministers in New Delhi to address critical issues concerning Meghalaya. These include land acquisition delays, aviation improvements, and Internal security concerns.

During his meeting with the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Sangma highlighted Ministry’s strong stance on delays in land acquisition for infrastructure projects in Meghalaya. Government of India frustrated with slow progress, has considered canceling projects facing significant delays and even bypassing areas where land acquisition remains prolonged issue. Chief Minister emphasized urgent need to expedite land acquisition process to avoid losing these vital projects.

Sangma also had discussions with Union Civil Aviation Minister. He advocated for initiation of night flights from Shillong Airport. Additionally he proposed expansion of runway at Baljek Airport. Commencement of flights between Shillong and Tura was also discussed. These steps aim to enhance connectivity to boost economic development in region.

In meeting with Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Sangma expressed concerns over complexity of guidelines for obtaining schemes from Ministry. He urged for simplification of process. This would facilitate easier access to developmental schemes and projects for Meghalaya.

Addressing internal security, Sangma stated that government is open to discussing amnesty for banned militant group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC). This comes after complaints that HNLC continues to send extortion notes to residents via WhatsApp. Chief Minister assured that police are investigating these reports. Any consideration of amnesty would be handled on case-by-case basis especially for members involved in heinous crimes.

Regarding internal dynamics of his party, National People's Party (NPP) Sangma dismissed any rumors of division within party. Specifically, or his family concerning the selection of candidate for Gambegre by-election. He confirmed that discussions had been held with all potential candidates They have expressed their willingness to support party’s final decision.

These meetings and discussions underline Sangma’s commitment to addressing key issues in Meghalaya. They also ensure state’s progress on multiple fronts.