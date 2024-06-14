CERT-In Issues High-Severity Warning for Apple Vision Pro Vulnerabilities

NEW DELHI: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued high-severity warning regarding multiple vulnerabilities in Apple’s latest device Vision Pro. This advisory highlights significant security and privacy concerns. It urges users to update their devices immediately. CERT-In's advisory points out several critical flaws in VisionOS. VisionOS is operating system for Vision Pro.

Hackers can exploit these flaws in multiple ways as vulnerabilities allow attackers to execute arbitrary code. This can be done with kernel privileges. It effectively gives them highest level of system access. With such privileges attackers can bypass built-in security measures. This potentially leads to unauthorized access. Additionally installation of malicious software. Undetected modifications to system settings can also occur.

One of severe risks involves potential for attackers to gain control over sensitive user data. This could cause significant disruptions. The advisory warns that due to these flaws users could lose control over devices. Attackers could exploit these weaknesses to install malicious software. Moreover, the attackers could modify system settings undetected This severely compromises device's security and stability.

Another highlighted issue is potential for apps to terminate unexpectedly. This could result in data loss. This instability hampers user experience. It also raises concerns about system's reliability. And overall security. Users might face significant data loss. If apps crash unexpectedly due these vulnerabilities.

Privacy concerns are also paramount in CERT-In's warning. The advisory mentions possibility of tracking and identifying users based on their device usage. This leads to unauthorized profiling and monitoring Resulting in personal data being accessed. And compromised. Further exacerbating privacy risks associated with these vulnerabilities.

Additionally advisory highlights risk of Denial of Service (DoS) attacks. Attackers could make Vision Pro inoperable by overwhelming device with excessive requests. Exploiting specific weaknesses causes crashes. This could render device inoperable.

In response to these security issues Apple has released software update for Vision Pro. CERT-In strongly advises all Vision Pro users. Users should immediately update their devices to mitigate risks.