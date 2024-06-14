Assam: IMD Forecasts Rainfall Across Northeastern India

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecast for light to moderate rainfall and occasional intense spells expected. Spells will be across several regions in northeastern and eastern India in coming hours. The affected areas include Sikkim sub-Himalayan West Bengal, western Arunachal Pradesh western Assam and Meghalaya.

The IMD's forecast highlights that these regions will continue to experience this weather pattern. This will bring much-needed rainfall. The department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. This will be in extreme northeast Bihar over next three hours, emphasizing need for caution in these areas.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places with occasional intense spells of rainfall is very likely to continue over Sikkim & adjoining areas of sub-Himalayan West Bengal. West Arunachal Pradesh West Assam and Meghalaya," the IMD stated. "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm lightning is also likely over extreme northeast Bihar during next 3 hours."

Earlier IMD had issued warning about heavy to very heavy rainfall. Isolated extremely heavy falls expected to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Sikkim and parts of Northeast India for next 4-5 days. This prolonged period of intense rainfall. Likely to impact daily life. Could lead to waterlogging and related issues in these regions.

In contrast, IMD has also issued heatwave warning for northern India. According to department heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over region for next 4-5 days. The northern states are expected to experience extremely high temperatures, which pose health risks. Could impact daily activities.

Residents in affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions. In northeast people should prepare for potential heavy rainfall. Possible flooding. While those in northern India should stay hydrated. Avoid direct sunlight during peak hours. Look out for heat-related illnesses.

The IMD's dual forecast highlights diverse weather patterns affecting India. The northeast experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. While north faces extreme heat conditions. Authorities closely monitoring situation are prepared to respond to any adverse developments.