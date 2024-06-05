Electric Vehicles: Driving Force Behind Climate Change Mitigation on World Environment Day

NEW DELHI: Electric Vehicles (EVs) heralded as transformative force in fight against climate change. They significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional combustion engines. On World Environment Day observed annually on June 5 experts emphasized pivotal role of EVs. They mitigate global warming.

Manjula Girish Business Head of EV Charging and Photovoltaic Inverter Division at Delta Electronics India, remarked. World Environment Day provides essential platform for EV industry. It demonstrates its commitment to sustainable future. The mission of the EV industry synchronizes with the mission of World Environment Day. It focuses on sustainability emission reduction and climate change. "It’s a day to celebrate our progress in electrifying transportation," she stated.

Indian EV market is on a rapid growth trajectory. According to Fortune Business Insights market is projected to expand from $23.38 billion in 2024. It will grow to $117.78 billion by 2032. Reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during forecast period.

Akash Gupta Co-Founder and CEO of Zypp Electric, highlighted that World Environment Day offers chance to spotlight transformative power of electric mobility. "We can raise awareness about environmental benefits of EVs such as reduced emissions, cleaner air. And quieter cities" Gupta said.

Experts underline that EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions. Significantly cutting air pollutants compared to internal combustion engine vehicles. Hyder Khan, CEO of Godawari Electric Motors emphasized critical nature of this shift in reducing greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide. A major contributor to global warming "Additionally, EVs align with renewable energy sources further amplifying their positive environmental impact" Khan added.

Indian government has set ambitious targets for EV adoption. Aiming for 40% of buses, 30% of private cars. 70% of commercial vehicles and 80% of two-wheelers to be electric by 2030 as per Niti Aayog report.

Adding to momentum Indian-origin scientist has developed groundbreaking technology capable of charging an EV in just 45 minutes. This innovation is expected. It will significantly enhance practicality and appeal of EVs supporting their widespread adoption.

World Environment Day serves as reminder of collective efforts needed to protect environment. Advancements in EV industry reflect promising step toward sustainable future. Combined efforts of industry leaders, technological advancements and supportive government policies. They are paving way for cleaner greener planet.