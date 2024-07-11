Elon Musk-led X Corp Bans Over 196,000 Accounts in India Amid Growing Compliance Scrutiny

NEW DELHI: X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, has taken stringent measures in India. It banned 196044 accounts between May 26 and June 25, 2024. The bans were aimed at accounts promoting non-consensual nudity and child sexual exploitation. This was revealed in its latest compliance report with India's IT Rules 2021.

Under leadership of Elon Musk who recently renamed platform as X, company also addressed concerns related to terrorism. It suspended 1991 accounts for promoting such content during same period. This follows previous ban of 229,925 accounts in country between April 26 and May 25.

The microblogging giant disclosed it received 12570 complaints from Indian users during reporting period. Significant number focused on issues like ban evasion, sensitive adult content hateful conduct and abuse/harassment. Furthermore, company processed 55 grievances related to appealing account suspensions. It ultimately overturned suspensions for four accounts after thorough review.

In a bid to enhance user privacy X Corp also announced new feature where Likes on posts will now be private by default. They will be visible only to user who liked them. This change aims to create safer and more secure environment for users. It aligns with broader efforts to improve platform safety and user experience.

Moreover recent developments within Elon Musk's other ventures including SpaceX have been under scrutiny. Reports surfaced of eight employees filing lawsuit against SpaceX. They allege hostile work environment. This environment is characterized by frequent instances of sexual harassment jokes. Also gender disparities. And retaliation against whistleblowers. This legal action highlights ongoing challenges faced by Musk's companies in maintaining workplace standards and addressing employee grievances.

X Corp's proactive stance in banning accounts and introducing privacy enhancements reflects pivotal phase under Musk's leadership. It signals commitment to regulatory compliance. And user safety amidst evolving challenges in digital sphere. As platform continues to evolve these initiatives are expected to shape its future trajectory in India and beyond.