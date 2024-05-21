GenAI Dominates Q1 2024 Discussions Among S&P 500 Companies: Report

NEW DELHI: Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) has become focal point in discussions among S&P 500 companies during first quarter (Q1) of 2024. This is according to recent report by data analytics and consulting firm GlobalData. The report released on Monday. It highlights widespread adoption, strategic partnerships and innovative applications of GenAI across various sectors.

Misa Singh is Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData. She commented on trend. "Companies are looking at GenAI tools for better productivity. Increased sales brand awareness and an enhanced customer experience. They are investing, collaborating and leveraging to make use of this new and emerging opportunity."

The report reveals that S&P 500 companies are integrating GenAI to enhance customer service and boost internal productivity. For instance biotech firm Thermo Fisher Scientific utilizes GenAI within Practical Process Improvement (PPI) business system toolkit to assist customers. Similarly, management services company Automatic Data Processing (ADP) employs GenAI to deliver actionable insights in plain language. This enhances HR productivity. It aids decision-making and streamlines daily tasks for clients and employees.

Strategic partnerships are also a key theme. Companies are teaming up to enhance AI capabilities. Cognizant Technology Solutions for example, is collaborating with ServiceNow to integrate GenAI into Work NEXT modern workplace services solution. Furthermore Cognizant has announced plans to invest approximately $1 billion in GenAI capabilities over the next three years. This underscores significant commitment to this technology.

This surge in GenAI adoption reflects broader trend of companies seeking to harness advanced technologies to maintain competitive edges. And drive innovation. The applications of GenAI span variety of business functions. From improving operational efficiencies to enhancing customer engagement and creating new revenue streams.

As companies continue to explore. And invest in GenAI. Technology is set to play crucial role in shaping future of business operations. And strategies. The GlobalData report underscores the transformative potential of GenAI. Positioning it as critical tool for driving growth and innovation in corporate world.