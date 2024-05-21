Assam Chief Minister Praises Global Impact of Assam Tea

GUWAHATI: In resounding testament to the global impact of Assam Tea Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded its pervasive presence in daily rituals of people worldwide. Recognizing the lush tea gardens of Assam as primary source of freshness in countless morning brews. Sarma underscored the significant role played by Assam Tea.

"Wherever you are in the world. When you sip your cup of tea in the morning, it’s most likely from the lush tea gardens of Assam. Delivering freshness to you" remarked Chief Minister Sarma, highlighting the ubiquitous nature of Assam Tea.

Moreover. Sarma expressed deep appreciation for dedicated tea garden workers of Assam. The state government's unwavering commitment means supporting and incentivizing their efforts. He acknowledged their invaluable contribution to state's flourishing tea industry which has garnered international acclaim.

An official report revealed that approximately 115 kg of Assam Tea found buyers through GTAC's auctions during this period. This underlined the consistent demand for this globally renowned product. Sarma's remarks come at a time when the tea industry continues to play crucial role in Assam's economy. It employs thousands and contributes significantly to the state's revenue.

Assam known as the largest tea-producing region in India, boasts a rich heritage deeply intertwined with its tea culture. The aromatic brew has carved a niche for itself in the hearts of tea connoisseurs worldwide. Its distinct flavor and aroma are celebrated globally.

Sarma's acknowledgment of Assam tea's global impact reflects not only its economic importance but also its cultural significance. As Assam tea continues to captivate palates across continents. The chief minister's commitment to supporting tea garden workers underscores the government's dedication to preserving this vital aspect of the state's identity.

The success of Assam's tea industry not only bolsters the state's economy but also elevates its stature on the global stage. Consumers worldwide continue to savor rich flavors of Assam tea. The state's tea sector remains a beacon of prosperity.