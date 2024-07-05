Google Introduces AI-Powered Email Summaries and Gemini Side Panel Enhancements

NEW DELHI: Google revolutionizing email management with introduction of AI-powered features aimed at enhancing productivity. Starting today Gmail rolling out new Summarise feature. Designed to streamline email conversations. This innovation allows users receive concise recaps of lengthy email threads, saving valuable time typically spent navigating through extensive messages.

The Summarise feature, accessible through Gemini side panel on web Gmail now available on Gmail for Android and iOS for paid customers. Activates automatically when at least two responses in conversation. This functionality ensures that users can effortlessly stay updated on key points without delving into every detail of ongoing discussions.

Upon tapping Summarise button, users receive succinct summary presented in bullet points within seconds. The interface slides up from bottom of screen providing a clear overview. It can be expanded to fullscreen for ease of viewing. Users can also swipe down to access recent summaries, enhancing accessibility and usability.

In addition to Summarise feature Google is set to introduce Gmail Q&A and Contextual Smart Reply next month. These additions further enrich email experience with intuitive AI capabilities. They aim to streamline communication and improve responsiveness within Gmail.

Simultaneously, Google's Gemini side panel on web Gmail. Powered by Gemini 1.5 Pro introduces comprehensive enhancements across various Google Workspace tools. It offers functionalities such as summarizing email threads. Suggesting responses, drafting emails and retrieving specific information from both inbox emails. Also Google Drive files. Users can access these features conveniently. By tapping Gemini sparkle icon in top-right corner of their Gmail interface. It triggers proactive prompts that are tailored to enhance productivity.

Beyond Gmail Gemini side panel extends capabilities to other Google Workspace tools. These include Docs, Drive Slides and Sheets. This integration allows users to streamline content creation. It also helps data organization and presentation preparation effortlessly.

The Summarise feature and Gemini side panel enhancements are available to users with Gemini Business and Enterprise add-ons. Gemini Education and Education Premium add-ons and Google One AI Premium subscriptions are also eligible. This rollout marks significant step towards making email management more efficient. It is user-friendly empowering individuals businesses. They can focus on critical tasks with minimal distraction.