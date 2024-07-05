Assam: Heavy Rainfall Causes Artificial Flooding and Landslides in Guwahati, Resulting in Traffic Diversions and Casualties

GUWAHATI: Following heavy downpour between Thursday night and Friday Guwahati has been severely impacted by artificial flooding and landslides. This has resulted in traffic disruptions. There have also been fatalities. Commissionerate of Police in Guwahati announced on Friday that entry of vehicles from Bhangagarh towards Bihutoli has been restricted. This is due to extensive waterlogging on Rajgarh Road.

Incessant rainfall has caused waterlogging in multiple areas of the city. This has severely hindered traffic movement. Consequently, authorities have implemented diversions at various points along GS Road. This is to manage flow of vehicles. City police have urged residents to cooperate with these temporary measures. They assure that normal traffic conditions will resume once water levels recede.

Guwahati's infrastructure has been strained by heavy rainfall. Vulnerable spots are experiencing significant water accumulation. Police have highlighted need for public cooperation during this period. They emphasize temporary nature of restrictions and diversions.

In tragic turn of events intense rainfall triggered massive landslide in the 8th-Mile area of Guwahati’s Jorabat. The landslide claimed lives of mother and son. This has added to the city’s woes. A 14-year-old girl sustained injuries in landslide. However, she was swiftly rescued by local residents. She is currently receiving medical treatment. The girl is reported to be in stable condition.

The Commissionerate of Police and local authorities are actively monitoring the situation. They are working to alleviate impact of flooding and landslides. Heavy rainfall has highlighted the city's vulnerability to extreme weather conditions. This has prompted discussions on need for improved infrastructure and flood management systems.

Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels. They should adhere to guidance provided by authorities to ensure safety. This will also facilitate ongoing efforts to manage the situation. As the city grapples with aftermath of heavy rainfall focus remains on restoring normalcy and preventing further casualties.