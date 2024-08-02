Google Introduces School-Time Feature for Kids’ Devices

NEW DELHI: Google is set to launch new feature on Android devices and Samsung WearOS watches that will give parents greater control over their children’s phone activity. Known as "school-time" feature this tool is designed to help parents manage and limit child’s smartphone use during specific hours. It ensures that devices are used primarily for essential functions. These include calling and messaging.

Mindy Brooks, who oversees kids' and families' sector at Google announced feature. She emphasized its goal to support parents in keeping children focused on studies. When activated, school-time feature restricts smartphone's functionality. It allows device to perform only core tasks. This restriction period can be set for various hours. It ensures that device is less of distraction during school hours.

Parents can easily set up this feature through Family Link app. They can schedule specific times for school-time mode to be active. For example from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. They can choose which apps will be limited. Essential functions like calling and texting certain contacts remain accessible. School-time mode is designed to be flexible. Parents able to unlock it at any time if needed.

During school-time period, children will see black screen on their devices indicating activation of this mode and its duration. However, they can still access unrestricted apps through shortcut located in bottom left corner of their screen.

School-time feature will be available on select Android phones and tablets as well as Samsung Galaxy watches within upcoming year. It first appeared on Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch which Google released earlier this year for children aged 7 to 14. Fitbit Ace LTE includes features such as location tracking, fitness monitoring and game studio functions.

In addition to this development YouTube is also working on new feature aimed at helping parents monitor children’s activities on platform. This upcoming feature will require parents to link accounts with children’s YouTube accounts. It is expected to be released soon. This will further enhance parental control over digital content consumption.

With these initiatives, Google and YouTube are making significant strides. They provide tools that support parents in managing children’s digital experiences effectively.