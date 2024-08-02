Mizoram CM Lalduhoma to Visit Imphal for Talks on Ethnic Violence

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma is expected to travel to Imphal to meet Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh. The purpose is to address persistent ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. This development follows meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on August 1. During this meeting Lalduhoma confirmed Singh’s invitation to visit Imphal and his willingness to comply.

Lalduhoma expressed intent to accept Singh’s invitation. “I was invited by Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh to visit Imphal. I want to respond and comply with his request,” Lalduhoma stated. However official statement did not clarify whether Lalduhoma would engage in mediating talks between conflicting parties.

Sources reveal Singh made request for Lalduhoma's visit during NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on July 28. Singh's outreach to Lalduhoma likely stems from shared ethnic ties between Kukis and Mizos. Lalduhoma is seen by many as key figure in these discussions

In addition to visit Lalduhoma proposed that Home Ministry engage in dialogue with representatives from Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), tribal organization based in Churachandpur representing Kuki-Zo community. This suggestion aims to help resolve ongoing conflict.

Kuki-Zo organizations, including ten Kuki MLAs and various Kuki insurgent groups currently suspended from operations with Centre and Manipur government have recently formed unified political platform under 'Kuki-Zo Council' This new body seeks representation for Kuki-Zo communities in future negotiations with Centre. A detailed committee and statement of purpose for Kuki-Zo Council will be finalized on August 7, according to Kuki leaders.

Kuki-Zo groups have called for establishment of separate administration similar to Pondicherry's model. This aims to address conflict and achieve political resolution. Conversely Meitei organizations have opposed demand. They are advocating for Assam-type National Register of Citizens (NRC) to identify "illegal migrants" from Kuki-Zo communities.

Manipur Chief Minister Singh reported to state assembly that ethnic violence which has been ongoing since May of last year, has resulted in 226 deaths. Additionally, 39 individuals remain missing. Over 59,000 people have been displaced. They are residing in relief camps. Conflict has led to destruction of 11133 houses and damage to 4,569 others.