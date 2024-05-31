Google Services Suffer Major Outage: Users Worldwide Left in the Dark

NEW DELHI: In widespread outage that has left users across globe in dark. Google services including Google News and Search, are experiencing significant disruptions. Reports of outage began surfacing around 5:55 PM IST. Users are encountering error messages and difficulties accessing vital information.

The outage appears to be affecting users in various regions. India is particularly hard-hit according to reports from outage-tracking website. Users attempting to access Google News are met with error messages indicating that the service is unavailable. This is exacerbating frustration among those reliant on platform for daily updates.

Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook are abuzz with reports of outage. Users are expressing their concerns and seeking answers. One user lamented on X "Any Body Notice Google News and Discover Down." This reflects the widespread impact of service disruption.

The exact cause of outage remains unclear. Leaving users and experts alike searching for answers. Approximately 78% of users reported encountering problems with accessing Google website. While 19% experienced issues with search function. Additionally 4% of users were unable to access Maps according to reports.

The outage underscores reliance of millions on Google's suite of services for everyday tasks and information retrieval. From news updates to navigation. The disruption has highlighted vulnerabilities in digital infrastructure that many take for granted.

As users continue to grapple with fallout of outage. Attention has turned to Google for clarification and resolution. The tech giant has yet to provide official statements or updates regarding situation leaving users in a state of uncertainty.

In interim users are advised to explore alternative sources for their information needs. While Google works to resolve the widespread service disruptions. The outage serves as a stark reminder of interconnectedness of digital world and importance of contingency plans in face of unforeseen disruptions.