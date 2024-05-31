Meghalaya: Cyclone Remal Ravages South West Khasi Hills, Damages 17 Schools and Numerous Homes

SHILLONG: Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc in South West Khasi Hills on May 28. It left a trail of destruction across region. According to District Disaster Response Authority (DDMA) the cyclone caused significant damage to 17 schools and numerous homes affecting several people.

In Ranikor Block 15 schools sustained damage. These were in villages of Arlad, Nongmalang Mawpyllun, Nongnah Khadphra, Nongbah Jynrin Chitogre, Nongmluh Phlangdiloin, Mawphansaw and Borsora. Impact on education infrastructure is severe. Many school buildings were left unusable.

Two schools in Mawkyrwat Block were also damaged. These schools are situated in villages of Nonglang and Shaid Shaid. Loss of these educational facilities poses significant challenge to local community. Students and teachers will need to find alternative arrangements.

The cyclone's devastation extended beyond educational institutions. In Ranikor Block five villages—Old Moilam, Lower Puksora Panchering B, Munnai and Mawhati—experienced extensive damage. Total of 28 houses in these villages were destroyed. This affected 152 residents. Many families are left without shelter. They also lack essential supplies.

The Ranikor Community Health Centre vital medical facility in area, also suffered considerable damage. Some portions of building were destroyed. This has further strained community's ability to respond to medical emergencies. It also hampers provision of adequate healthcare services.

Mawkyrwat Block was similarly affected. Village of Pyndenlyngdoh experienced landslide. This landslide destroyed one house. Incident highlights additional risk. Landslides can follow severe weather events like Cyclone Remal.

Local authorities are working tirelessly to assess the full extent of damage. Provide immediate assistance to those affected. Relief efforts are underway focusing on providing temporary shelters. Food and medical aid to displaced families. DDMA is coordinating with various government and non-governmental organizations to ensure a swift response.

Efforts to rebuild damaged infrastructure. Including schools and homes will be priority in the coming weeks. The community is rallying together and support those affected and begin the long process of recovery and reconstruction.

As South West Khasi Hills begin to recover from devastation wrought by Cyclone Remal. The resilience and solidarity of local communities will be crucial in overcoming challenges ahead.