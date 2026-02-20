In AI, India sees opportunity and blueprint of tomorrow: PM Modi

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) represents a transformation of the same magnitude as historic turning points in human civilisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, adding that what is being seen and predicted today are only the initial signs of its impact.

Inaugurating the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ at Bharat Mandapam here, Prime Minister said the world’s largest and historic AI Impact Summit is being held in India, a nation representing one-sixth of humanity.

“India is home to the world’s largest youth population, the biggest tech talent pool, and a thriving tech-enabled ecosystem. India not only creates new technologies but also adopts them at an unprecedented pace,” PM Modi told a packed house.

Prime Minister noted that 140 crore Indians are eager to embrace new technologies and, on their behalf, he extended a warm welcome to Heads of Governments, leaders of the global AI ecosystem, and innovators participating in the summit. PM Modi highlighted the strong presence of the young generation at the summit, which he said instills new confidence.

He observed that while new technologies often face initial skepticism, the speed and trust with which the youth worldwide are accepting AI, taking ownership of it, and using it, is unprecedented.

Prime Minister also remarked on the enthusiasm surrounding the AI Summit’s exhibition, particularly the large participation of young talent.

Prime Minister highlighted that solutions presented in areas such as agriculture, security, assistance for divyangjan, and meeting the needs of multilingual populations reflect the strength of ‘Made in India’ and showcase India’s innovative capabilities in the AI field.

He stated that AI is making machines intelligent, but more importantly, it is multiplying human capability many times over.

“AI too is a transformative power — if directionless, it leads to disruption, but with the right direction, it becomes a solution,” said PM Modi. “AI must be given an open sky, while command must remain in human hands,” he added.

Prime Minister compared AI to GPS, which suggests the route but leaves the final decision to the user. He underlined that the direction in which humanity takes AI today will determine the future.

PM Modi noted that AI will also open higher-value, creative, and meaningful roles for more people, creating opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and new industries. He stressed the importance of making skilling, reskilling, and lifelong learning a mass movement. (IANS)

