PM Modi: AI Summit ‘moment of pride’ for Global South

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it was a moment of pride for the Global South that the AI Impact Summit is being hosted in India, while underlining the urgent need for the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence in a rapidly evolving technological era.

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Prime Minister welcomed global leaders and dignitaries, describing the gathering as unprecedented in scale and significance.

“I welcome you all to the biggest and most historic AI Summit in the world. India, where this summit is going, is a country that represents 1/6th of the world; it is a youth nation, a centre of the world's largest tech pool and tech ecosystem. India makes new technology as well as adopts it,” he said.

“It is a matter of pride for the Global South that the AI summit is being organised in India,” he added.

During his address, an AI-enabled sign language interpretation was displayed in the backdrop, underscoring the practical applications of the technology being discussed at the summit.

Reflecting on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, the Prime Minister said technological revolutions often begin in ways that are difficult to fully comprehend at the outset.

“When signals were first transmitted wirelessly, no one imagined that the world would one day be connected in real time. Artificial Intelligence is one such transformation of human history. What we are seeing and predicting today is just the beginning of its impact. AI is making the machines intelligent, but above all, it’s multiplying human capability,” he said.

He observed that the pace of technological change has accelerated dramatically in recent years.

Earlier, it would take decades to witness the full impact of a new technology, he noted, but today “the journey from machine learning to learning machine is also faster, deeper and wider.”

Highlighting the enthusiasm among young people, the Prime Minister said the global youth are not merely adopting AI but actively shaping its future.

“The pace with which the world's youth are embracing and adopting AI and taking ownership of it is exemplary. There is tremendous enthusiasm, especially among young people who have come here for the AI Summit,” he said.

Stressing that technological advancement comes with responsibility, PM Modi said the world must think beyond immediate gains.

“Along with the present generation, we also have to worry about what form of AI we will transfer to the coming generations. Therefore, the real question today is not what AI can do in the future. The question is, what do we do with AI in the present?” he said.

Drawing a parallel with nuclear energy, he added, “Such questions have arisen before humanity. The most powerful example is nuclear power. We have seen its destruction, and its positive contribution has also been seen.”

Describing AI as a transformative force, he cautioned against its misuse. “AI is also a transformative power. If it goes directionless, then it will cause destruction; if it goes in the correct direction, then it will become a solution,” he said, reiterating the importance of responsible and ethical deployment of artificial intelligence. (IANS)

