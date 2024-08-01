India Becomes Meta AI's Largest Market in Q2 2024, CFO Reveals

NEW DELHI: India has become leading market for Meta AI according to senior executive from social media giant. Susan Li Meta's Chief Financial Officer revealed during company’s second-quarter 2024 earnings call that artificial intelligence chatbot has seen substantial use in country since its launch in June 2024. Specific figures were not disclosed. However Li noted that users have engaged with Meta AI for billions of queries. Particularly notable activity exists on WhatsApp.

Li highlighted that surge in usage aligns with India’s status as largest market for Meta AI. Chatbot which is part of Meta’s broader suite of services including Facebook Instagram and WhatsApp is currently available in over 20 countries. It supports eight languages. WhatsApp alone boasts approximately 500 million users in India. This contributes significantly to Meta AI’s prominence in region.

The importance of India as key market is underscored by Meta’s strategic focus on enhancing communication between businesses and customers through AI platform. Li elaborated on company plans to leverage Meta AI to streamline interactions between businesses and their clientele. This is particularly through messaging. The company is expanding its testing phase to include more advertisers. The aim is to explore how businesses can use AI to boost sales and generate leads.

Mark Zuckerberg Meta’s CEO also weighed in on role of business AI. He emphasized its potential impact. He compared anticipated integration of AI into business practices to essential nature of having website and social media presence and email address. "We’re still in alpha testing with more and more businesses” Zuckerberg said, “Over time I think that just like every business has a website a social media presence and an email address in future every business will also have AI agent that customers can interact with."

This ambitious vision reflects Meta’s commitment to expanding capabilities and applications of its AI technology. It positions as pivotal tool for business communication. Customer engagement in evolving digital landscape is also key.

Meta aims to enhance user experience. Through innovative features it seeks to address varying needs of businesses. AI technology must adapt continuously to changing demands.