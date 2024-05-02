India successfully test fires Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo system

India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

Designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), ‘SMART’ is a next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system that will enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy far beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedo.

This canister-based missile system consists of several advanced sub-systems, namely a two-stage solid propulsion system, electromechanical actuator system, precision inertial navigation system, etc. The system carries advanced light-weight torpedo as payload along with a parachute-based release system.

The missile was launched from the ground mobile launcher. Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO and the industry partners on the successful flight test of SMART.

“The development of the system will further enhance the strength of our Navy,” he added.

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat lauded the synergistic efforts of the entire SMART team and urged it to continue on the path of excellence. (IANS)

