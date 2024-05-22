Indian-American Astronomer Wins Shaw Prize for Stellar Discoveries

NEW DELHI: Indian-American astronomer Shrinivas R. Kulkarni has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Shaw Prize in Astronomy for groundbreaking discoveries concerning rapidly changing astronomical phenomena. Dr. Kulkarni is the George Ellery Hale Professor of Astronomy and Planetary Science at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). He is recognized for significant contributions to time-domain astronomy. This field studies objects in the universe that vary in brightness or other characteristics over short timescales. His research has illuminated millisecond pulsars. It has also shed light on gamma-ray bursts, supernovae and other transient astronomical objects.

The Shaw Prize Foundation, based in Hong Kong, awards three annual prizes of $1.2 million each. These are in the fields of Astronomy, Life Science and Medicine and Mathematical Sciences. This year Dr. Kulkarni shares the honor with Swee Lay Thein and Stuart Orkin (Life Science and Medicine) and Peter Sarnak (Mathematical Sciences), all from the United States.

Dr. Kulkarni's leadership in time-domain astronomy is exemplified by his conception and construction. His leadership of the Palomar Transient Factory (PTF) and its successor Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) has revolutionized our understanding of the dynamic nature of the optical sky.

Earning his Master's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in 1978, he obtained his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1983. Dr. Kulkarni's career has been marked by distinction. He served as Director of Caltech Optical Observatories from 2006 to 2018.

The Shaw Prize ceremony will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, in Hong Kong. This marks the 21st year prizes have been awarded. They stand as a testament to the Shaw Foundation's dedication to promoting excellence in scientific and technological research.