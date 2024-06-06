Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams Scripts History on Boeing’s Starliner Mission to ISS

CAPE CANAVERAL: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams made history by embarking on her third spaceflight as she and colleague Butch Wilmore became the first crew members aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. The mission, which launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday, marks a significant milestone for NASA and Boeing's collaborative efforts in space exploration.

Williams, 58, served as the pilot for the flight test, while Wilmore, 61, took on the role of mission commander. Their journey marks the beginning of the NASA-Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test (CFT), a critical step towards certifying the spacecraft for future operational missions to the International Space Station (ISS).

"This crew flight test represents the beginning of a new era of space exploration as we watch astronauts Wilmore and Williams put Boeing's Starliner through its paces on the way to the International Space Station," said Ted Colbert, President and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security. "This is a great start. We look forward to getting the astronauts safely to the space station and back home."

Launched atop an Atlas V rocket, Williams and Wilmore are the first to experience microgravity aboard the Starliner as it journeys to the ISS. During the 25-hour flight, they will conduct a series of test objectives, including manually piloting the spacecraft. The mission also includes the transport of approximately 760 pounds (345 kilograms) of cargo.

Williams, who has a storied career in spaceflight, has previously set records during her missions. In 2012, she became the first person to complete a triathlon in space, simulating swimming with a weight-lifting machine and running on a treadmill while harnessed to avoid floating away. This feat followed her 2007 accomplishment of running the Boston Marathon from the ISS.

Selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1998, Williams is a veteran of two space missions: Expeditions 14/15 in 2006 and 32/33 in 2012, where she served as a flight engineer and later commander. Her current mission aboard Starliner adds another chapter to her illustrious career.

The Crew Flight Test mission has faced numerous delays over the years due to developmental setbacks. A recent launch attempt on May 6 was postponed for leak checks and rocket repairs. With the successful launch on Wednesday, Boeing joins SpaceX as the second private firm capable of transporting crew to and from the ISS.

Upon arrival at the ISS, Williams and Wilmore will spend approximately a week conducting various activities before returning to Earth. Their mission marks a pivotal moment in space exploration, showcasing the capabilities of Boeing’s Starliner for future long-duration missions.