Indian Railways: See How To Check IRCTC PNR Status On WhatsApp

Indian Railways customers may now use WhatsApp to check the status of their PNRs and receive the most recent information about trains. The Mumbai-based startup Railofy created the inventive addition.

It's an easy way for IRCTC passengers to stay updated about the status of their train without having to get out of their cozy WhatsApp chat.

You won't need to download any additional applications to keep track of the whereabouts of your train or any other aspect of your journey thanks to this feature.