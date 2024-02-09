Indian Railways: See How To Check IRCTC PNR Status On WhatsApp

Indian Railways customers may now use WhatsApp to check the status of their PNRs and receive the most recent information about trains. The Mumbai-based startup Railofy created the inventive addition.
It's an easy way for IRCTC passengers to stay updated about the status of their train without having to get out of their cozy WhatsApp chat.
You won't need to download any additional applications to keep track of the whereabouts of your train or any other aspect of your journey thanks to this feature.
The following are some ways that the WhatsApp chatbot can help Indian Railways passengers:
Checking their IRCTC PNR status
Viewing real-time train information
Learning about their train stops in the journey
All you have to do to obtain the necessary information is provide the WhatsApp chatbot your 10-digit PNR number. Through the IRCTC, passengers can also call the railway hotline number 139 to check the status of their trains in real time.
Step 1: Add the Railofy WhatsApp chatbot's phone number, +91-9881193322, to your contacts.
Step 2): Next, update the WhatsApp app on your phone and refresh the contacts list
Step 3: Search and open the chat window of Railofy and enter your 10-digit PNR number
Step 5: The Railofy chatbot will send you all the information about your train trip, including alerts and up-to-the-minute updates.