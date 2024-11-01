ISRO Launches India's First Analog Space Mission In Ladakh's Leh

NEW DELHI: In a major development, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Friday announced the launch of its first analog space mission.

It aims to study the challenges of extraterrestrial conditions that will help in future space missions. This mission to simulate life in an interplanetary habitat will be performed by a compact, inflatable habitat named Hab-1.

The new mission is expected to provide groundbreaking insights that will help comprehend the challenges that future astronauts may face on missions beyond Earth.

“India's first analog space mission kicks off in Leh!” ISRO said in a post on X.