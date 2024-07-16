Nagaland Crucial for India’s Development, Says Union Minister Sonowal

DIMAPUR: In significant address at extended state executive meeting of Nagaland BJP Union Minister for Shipping, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal underscored Nagaland's crucial role in developmental landscape of India. Highlighting state's unique offerings. Sonowal commended Nagaland's traditional products such as handloom. Handicrafts and globally acclaimed coffee production.

Sonowal expressed optimism about Nagaland's potential to achieve self-reliance. Attributing this to its abundant natural resources. He emphasized that entire Northeast region including Nagaland holds immense promise for country's overall growth and development trajectory.

"Northeast India with its vast natural wealth, is potential hotspot for economic advancement." Remarked Sonowal. Stressing importance of improved connectivity. And peaceful conditions foster investment. And tourism activities in region. He noted significant shift from past insecurities to present stability conducive to economic prosperity.

Addressing a gathering BJP's National Secretary and party in charge of Nagaland and Meghalaya Anil K Antony highlighted unprecedented developmental strides in Northeast under Act East Policy. He revealed that nearly Rs 6 lakh crore has been invested over last decade. This has significantly boosted region's growth rate. It is now surpassing national averages.

Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, emphasized prioritizing welfare of farmers youth and women. He envisioned a future. Every citizen would have equitable access to opportunities. This would position Nagaland as model state others to emulate.

State BJP President Benjamin Yepthomi echoed these sentiments. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's peace initiatives in Nagaland. He also appealed for an inclusive resolution to longstanding Naga political issue. He called upon stakeholders. They should renew their commitment towards serving people Advancing party's ideals was crucial.

The meeting concluded with renewed sense of purpose among BJP workers in Nagaland. They pledged to strengthen party's principles. Putting nation first. The discussions highlighted not only Nagaland's strategic importance. But also its potential to lead by example They aimed at achieving socio-economic self-sufficiency.