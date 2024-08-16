Meta Enhances Threads with New Features to Boost User Experience

NEW DELHI: Meta is stepping up its game with social media platform Threads introduced last year as rival to X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Tech giant has announced series of updates aimed at making app more user-friendly and beneficial for content creators and businesses looking to expand reach.

In recent announcement, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled new features. He highlighted company's commitment to enhancing user experience. It also aims at providing creators with better tools to engage their audiences. These updates are expected to make it easier for users to manage content and gain deeper insights into audience's behaviour.

One of most anticipated updates is ability to save multiple drafts. Threads users can now store up to 100 drafts indefinitely. This gives them flexibility to fine-tune posts and share them at most opportune times. This feature is already being rolled out to majority of users and will be available to everyone in coming weeks.

In addition to draft saving Meta has introduced new Insights page. This offers a more detailed view of audience engagement. This tool provides data on age, gender and location of users interacting with content. It also offers comprehensive metrics on views replies, reposts and quotes. With these insights creators can better understand their audience’s preferences. They can tailor their content strategies accordingly. This ensures they stay ahead of curve in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

Another significant enhancement is ability to schedule posts. This is a feature that many users have been eagerly awaiting. This update will allow Threads users to plan their content. They can schedule multiple posts in advance. This ensures a steady stream of engagement at optimal times. While this feature is still under development, it promises to be game-changer for creators and businesses alike once it’s fully integrated into platform.

Meta has also made it easier for users to organize content. A new drag-and-drop feature for pinned columns allows for greater customization of Threads interface. These updates are currently available on web and desktop versions of app. Mobile users are expected to receive them soon.