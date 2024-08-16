Assam Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Nabs Two Public Servants in Bongaigaon Bribery Scandal

GUWAHATI: In an operation on Friday Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in Assam arrested two public officials in Bongaigaon district on charges of bribery. Arrests took place after well-coordinated trap was set by Anti-Corruption cell. This followed complaint that exposed corrupt practices of officials.

According to reliable sources, investigation began when complaint was lodged with Anti-Corruption cell. It alleged that Khurseeda Khanam Block Development Officer (BDO) of Srijangram Development Block, conspired with her assistant Nekib Ahmed. They demanded bribe of Rs. 36,000. Bribe was purportedly demanded for processing payments against bills. This was routine procedure that should have been free from any illicit demands.

The complainant unwilling to succumb to corrupt demands, approached Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption with hope of bringing these malpractices to light. Directorate acted swiftly on complaint. It decided to set up trap to catch accused in act.

On Friday trap was successfully executed at office of BDO. In carefully planned operation, Nekib Ahmed Assistant BDO, was caught red-handed in BDO’s office chamber. He accepted Rs. 16000 from complainant. This amount was part of total bribe demanded by officials. Tainted money was promptly recovered from Ahmed’s possession. Entire operation was witnessed by independent observers. This ensured legality and transparency of proceedings.

Investigation didn’t stop there. As evidence unfolded, it became clear Khurseeda Khanam was not merely accomplice but key player in bribery scheme. She was apprehended during same operation for her role in demanding and accepting bribe through her assistant. Duo now faces serious legal consequences for their actions. They have brought disgrace to their positions. This also highlighted ongoing struggle against corruption in public offices.

The swift action by Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption serves as stern warning to those who misuse positions for personal gain. Investigation continues and the focus remains on ensuring that justice is served as instances of corruption must be rooted out from system.