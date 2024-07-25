NASA, Boeing Upgrade Starliner Systems for Extended Missions

NEW DELHI: NASA is intensifying efforts to optimize the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft ahead of its anticipated departure. A dedicated team collaborates closely with astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams. The spacecraft is undergoing rigorous adjustments. This addresses recent technical glitches. This work is part of broader mission to refine its systems for future space missions.

For over a month Wilmore and Williams have been stationed aboard the International Space Station (ISS). They have continued essential work. They aim to resolve issues with the Starliner. Ed Van Cise is a NASA Flight Director. He detailed that the team focuses on updating crucial software files necessary for the spacecraft’s operations. These updates are essential. They will ensure that all onboard systems function optimally. Van Cise emphasized the modifications are critical for gathering comprehensive test flight data.

"The adjustments to onboard systems are crucial for continuing to collect data" Van Cise explained. The current updates aim at improving the spacecraft's immediate performance. They are also assessing its habitability and functionality over extended periods. This data collection is pivotal for understanding how the Starliner will perform during longer missions. This is key factor in planning future space expeditions.

One of the significant benefits of the astronauts' extended stay is chance to observe and measure the spacecraft’s behavior over a longer duration. This extended observation will provide NASA with valuable insights. The insights will shed light on the spacecraft’s long-term performance. This ensures it can sustain a six-month mission. "Observing and measuring the spacecraft’s long-duration performance before our first six-month mission is considerable benefit" noted Van Cise.

In addition to the technical updates the crew is conducting measurements inside Starliner’s cabin. This further evaluates its habitability.

NASA is scheduled to hold a press conference later. They will discuss potential return plans for Wilmore and Williams. Wilmore and Williams have been engaged in scientific research while in space. The ongoing work and data collection efforts are crucial steps. These efforts refine the Starliner. They are preparing for successful future missions.