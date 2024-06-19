NASA Shares Stunning Video of Auroras on Mars Captured by MAVEN Orbiter

WASHINGTON: NASA, the U.S. space agency, has thrilled space enthusiasts with mesmerizing video showcasing beauty of cosmos. This time spotlight is on Mars. Auroras have been detected on nightside of Red Planet. The video shared on NASA's Instagram account, highlights vibrant purple hues of Martian auroras as captured by the Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph instrument aboard MAVEN Mars orbiter.

In the video intensity of purple color represents presence of auroras. Brighter shades indicate more auroral activity. NASA explained that sequence of images was taken as waves of energetic particles from solar storm reached Mars.

The video concludes with arrival of the most energetic particles. These particles overwhelmed instrument with noise. The result was dramatic pause.

Auroras on Mars are fascinating phenomenon occurring differently than on Earth. Unlike our planet, which has strong magnetic field confining auroras to polar regions Mars lost its magnetic shield long ago. This absence of protective magnetic field makes the entire Martian atmosphere vulnerable. Direct impacts from energetic solar particles. When these particles collide with the atmosphere they produce auroras that can spread across the planet.

The video footage was captured by MAVEN between May 14th and 20th The spacecraft orbited below Mars. Looking up at the planet's nightside. Mars’ south pole, illuminated by full sunlight can be seen on right side of images.

NASA's caption accompanying the video provided additional insights into phenomenon. Emphasizing the unique nature of Martian auroras and significant role played by solar storms in their formation. The space agency highlighted the upcoming celebration of MAVEN’s 10th anniversary at Mars in September 2024 marking a decade of valuable scientific discoveries and contributions to our understanding of the Martian atmosphere.

This latest post by NASA not only showcases stunning beauty of Martian auroras. It underscores continuous efforts of MAVEN mission to unravel mysteries of Mars. It captivates imagination of space enthusiasts worldwide.