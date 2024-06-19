Tripura Launches Ayurvedic Medical Registration: Dr. Bingshati Dey Becomes First Registrant

AGARTALA: The Ayurvedic Medical Council of Tripura has officially begun registering Ayurvedic medical graduates. Dr. Bingshati Dey was first to receive her registration. Dr. Dey daughter of renowned senior journalist Shri Sujit Dey of Dainik Sangbad, was handed her registration by Professor Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Debbarma, the Acting Director of Health Services. This occurred in the presence of Registrar Manoranjan Debbarma.

The initiative to accelerate formation of Tripura Ayurvedic Medical Council was driven by directives from Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha. Efforts of Health Secretary Kiran Gitte IAS were significant. The registration process had been stalled. This was due to internal issues within council. Despite its establishment years ago. However, recent reconstitution of council on April 17 by Health Secretary Gitte has rejuvenated process. It promises significant benefits for Ayurvedic doctors in state.

Dr. Bingshati Dey who completed her education at Madan Mohan Malvya Ayurveda College in Udaipur, Rajasthan under state government quota in 2017, expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and Health Secretary Gitte. She completed her internship in 2022-23 academic year. She praised efforts of state administration in facilitating registration process.

The reconstitution of Tripura Ayurvedic Medical Council is expected to greatly benefit Ayurvedic practitioners. It will provide them with opportunities for higher education through All India Counseling. However it is noted that while offline registration process has commenced, online registration process remains stalled. This is due to delays within State Information Technology Department.

This milestone marks new chapter for Ayurvedic medical students and professionals in Tripura. It enhances their prospects. It recognizes their qualifications within healthcare system. The successful registration of Dr. Bingshati Dey sets precedent for many others. They are awaiting their official recognition. It is hoped that online registration system will soon be operational. This will streamline process further.