NASA to Send Indian Air Force Officer to ISS in Historic Space Mission

NEW DELHI: NASA has announced that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of Indian Air Force (IAF) will be sent to International Space Station (ISS) as part of Axiom-4 mission. This significant decision was revealed in statement issued by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday.

The mission marks historic collaboration between ISRO and Axiom Space US-based spaceflight company, under new Space Flight Agreement (SFA). According to announcement Group Captain Shukla will serve as primary mission pilot for Axiom-4 mission. Another Indian Air Force officer, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair will serve as backup mission pilot.

Preparation for this high-profile mission includes rigorous training under program known as "Gaganyaatri." It is set to commence in first week of August. Both officers will undergo extensive training to prepare for their roles. Training will involve conducting scientific research and technology demonstrations aboard ISS. Additionally, they will engage in space outreach activities promoting science and space exploration

This mission is part of India's broader Gaganyaan program an ambitious initiative aimed at showcasing nation's human spaceflight capabilities. Gaganyaan mission plans to launch crew of three astronauts into 400 km orbit for a three-day mission. The focus is on demonstrating India’s spaceflight technology. It also ensures safe return to Earth in Indian waters.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s journey to this historic mission began nearly two decades ago. He joined Indian Air Force after rigorous training at National Defence Academy. His aspiration to serve in armed forces was inspired by heroic stories of Indian soldiers during Kargil War in 1999. These stories were recounted by his elder sister. At just 14 years old, Shukla was moved by bravery of soldiers defending nation. This passion has guided his career ever since.

This mission highlights growing international collaboration in space exploration. It marks a significant milestone for India’s space program. It showcases country's growing expertise and commitment to advancing human spaceflight capabilities.