Paris Olympics 2024: India Stuns Australia 3-2 in Men's Hockey to Secure Quarterfinal Spot

PARIS: India triumphed over Australia with thrilling 3-2 victory in their final group game entering quarterfinals with momentum and ending 52-year wait for Olympic win over Australia. The match saw standout performance from Harmanpreet Singh. He scored twice. There was goalkeeping masterclass from Sreejesh that kept Australian attacks at bay.

Abhishek gave India early lead in 12th minute. This was quickly doubled by Harmanpreet within one minute. Sreejesh's stellar saves ensured India maintained advantage. In third quarter, Harmanpreet struck again making it 3-0. Australia, however staged late comeback. Blake Govers scored to set up tense finish.

India's aggressive start in first quarter saw Shamsher Singh forcing save from Australian goalkeeper Andrew Charter in 3rd minute. Australia's counterattack attempts were thwarted by Sreejesh, who made crucial saves. India broke deadlock when Abhishek scored with sharp turn and shot followed by Harmanpreet's penalty corner conversion to make it 2-0.

Australia intensified efforts in third quarter. Tim Brand's shot narrowly missed. A penalty corner was saved by Sreejesh. Resistance broke when Thomas Craig converted pass to make it 2-1. Despite Australia’s pressure India’s defense held firm. Sreejesh led the way.

Third quarter began with India earning penalty stroke. Harmanpreet successfully converted it. This restored two-goal cushion. Australia’s subsequent counterattacks faced thwarting from India's defense. Abhishek's shot was saved. A pass from Rajkumar almost resulted in another goal for India. Australia’s penalty corner attempts continued to falter.

In fourth quarter, Sukhjeet's strong pass nearly led to fourth goal for India. A penalty corner shot by Harmanpreet was saved by Charter. Abhishek earned another penalty corner through counterattack. But India failed to capitalize with Harmanpreet off field. Mandeep’s stick work almost set up fourth goal for Abhishek. However, it was ruled out due to foul.

Australia reduced deficit to 3-2 with penalty corner conversion by Blake Govers. This increased pressure in final minutes. Australia removed Charter for flying goalkeeper in last 90 seconds. Despite last-second referral India held on for win.

This victory marks India’s first win over Australia in Olympics since 1972. This achievement brings them to second place in group. It boosts their confidence for quarterfinals.