New Delhi: Agnikul Cosmos Launches India’s First Sub-Orbital Test Vehicle with 3D-Printed Rocket Engine

NEW DELHI: Agnikul Cosmos Indian space startup, achieved significant milestone on Thursday. Successfully launching its first sub-orbital test vehicle. Powered by world’s first single-piece 3D-printed rocket engine. This launch after four previous postponements marks series of notable firsts in India's private space sector.

The Agnibaan SOrTeD (Sub-Orbital Technology Demonstrator) lifted off at 7:15 am. From private launchpad the company established. At India’s sole operational spaceport in Sriharikota. This event signifies second launch by private startup in India stands out as the first to utilize private launchpad at this location.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, chairman of IN-SPACe body responsible for coordinating with the private space sector, expressed his delight on X (formerly Twitter). “Elated at the successful launch of Agnibaan SOrTeD by @AgnikulCosmos! A historic moment for India’s space sector. Powered by world’s first single-piece 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine. This achievement showcases brilliance of our young innovators"

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also congratulated Agnikul on X. They recognized launch as "a major milestone as first-ever controlled flight of semi-cryogenic liquid engine realized through additive manufacturing."

Traditional rocket engines involve separately manufactured and assembled parts. In contrast, 3D-printed manufacturing process promises to reduce both launch costs. Also vehicle assembly time. Agnikul Cosmos aims to leverage this technology to offer affordable launch services for small satellites.

“We are proud to present India’s first semi-cryo rocket engine. Which is also world’s most integrated single-shot 3D printed piece. It signals the ability to rapidly assemble rockets. An ability that is unparalleled” said Prof. Satyanarayanan R Chakravarthy. He is founding advisor of Agnikul Cosmos and head of National Centre for Combustion Research and Development at IIT Madras.

The IIT Madras-incubated startup's launch vehicle featuring Agnilet engine, demonstrated India’s first semi-cryogenic engine. It uses sub-cooled oxygen as fuel. Cryogenic engines like those used in upper stages of India's heaviest launch vehicle, LVM3 utilize gases liquified at extremely low temperatures.

Designed to launch from its mobile launchpad, Dhanush the vehicle can operate from any location. Although this mission was suborbital launch the vehicle is capable of carrying payloads ranging from 30 kg to 300 kg.

The mission aimed to reach an altitude of about 8 kilometers. It would then splash down into the sea. Agnikul Cosmos plans its first orbital launch by end of the financial year. The goal is to provide regular launch services next year. Skyroot, another private launch provider is also expected to undertake its first orbital launch this year.

“This is culmination of thousands of hours of reviews and hard work by team. We are blessed to have had opportunity and full support of IN-SPACe and ISRO. To design and build original space-worthy hardware in India,” said Srinath Ravichandran co-founder and CEO of Agnikul Cosmos.