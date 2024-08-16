New Delhi: ISRO Successfully Launches Third And Final Developmental Flight SSLV-D3-EOS8 Mission

NEW DELHI: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched an earth observation satellite on Friday.
This significant achievement marks the third and final development flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle - 03 (SSLV-D3).
This space mission follows the SSLV-D2-EOS-07 launch in February 2023 and it happens to be the third mission ISRO has conducted in 2024, after the PSLV-C58/XpoSat mission in January and the GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission in February.
The SSLV-D3, ISRO's smallest rocket, measuring 34 meters in height, was initially scheduled to launch on August 15 at 9:17 AM IST.
However, it was rescheduled and successfully launched on August 16 at 9:19 AM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
The main aim of the SSLV-D3-EOS-08 mission is to design and develop a microsatellite. It's objective is also to create payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus and to incorporate technological advancements required for future operational satellites.
Today's mission means that ISRO has successfully completed the developmental flight of the smallest rocket which can carry satellites weighing up to 500 kg and can place them into Low Earth Orbit (of up to 500 km above Earth).
NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO, will also get a huge boost. They could also consider the prospect of taking up commercial launches using such Small Satellite Launch Vehicles with the industry.
It is worth noting that the Earth Observation Satellite is built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus and carries three payloads: Electro Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR), Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry payload (GNSS-R), and SiC UV Dosimeter.
The spacecraft has the ability to fulfill the assigned mission for one year. Its mass is weighed at approximately 175.5 kg and generates power of around 420 W. ISRO said that the satellite interfaces with the SSLV-D3/IBL-358 launch vehicle.
