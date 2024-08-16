New Delhi: ISRO Successfully Launches Third And Final Developmental Flight SSLV-D3-EOS8 Mission

NEW DELHI: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched an earth observation satellite on Friday.

This significant achievement marks the third and final development flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle - 03 (SSLV-D3).

This space mission follows the SSLV-D2-EOS-07 launch in February 2023 and it happens to be the third mission ISRO has conducted in 2024, after the PSLV-C58/XpoSat mission in January and the GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission in February.

The SSLV-D3, ISRO's smallest rocket, measuring 34 meters in height, was initially scheduled to launch on August 15 at 9:17 AM IST.

However, it was rescheduled and successfully launched on August 16 at 9:19 AM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.