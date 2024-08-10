Rare Nova Alert: T Coronae Borealis Set to Illuminate Night Sky

NEW DELHI: Astronomers are bracing for rare celestial event as T Coronae Borealis a binary star system located about 3,000 light-years away in the constellation Coronae Borealis shows signs of potential nova explosion. This event is predicted to occur by September 2024. It will mark the next phase in the system's periodic cycle of brightness surges caused by thermonuclear detonations on its surface.

T Coronae Borealis, also known as Blaze Star comprises a white dwarf and a red giant. The white dwarf is a remnant of a dead star with mass similar to the Sun but size of Earth. It orbits the red giant, creating ideal conditions for nova eruptions. According to NASA the system experiences thermonuclear detonation approximately every 80 years. The last such explosion was observed from Earth in 1946.

Recent observations have noted that T Coronae Borealis is displaying similar pre-explosion behavior to that seen before the 1946 event. Astronomers recall that a year before last eruption, the star's luminosity dimmed. This phenomenon is currently being observed again. Although exact timing of explosion is uncertain it is expected to occur anytime between now and September

Historically T Coronae Borealis was first recorded in 1217 by Abbot Buchard from Ursberg, Germany. He noted its sudden brightness. The upcoming nova will be closely monitored. It is anticipated to be one of the most thoroughly studied in human history due to advancements in technology since the last observed event.

The nova explosion is not to be confused with supernova. Unlike supernovae which mark the final explosive death of a star, nova involves the violent ejection of accumulated gas from the white dwarf. The star remains intact. During the event T Coronae Borealis will briefly reach a magnitude of 2.5. This is comparable to the North Star (Polaris), making it visible to the naked eye.

Observers in Northern Hemisphere including the US, Canada Europe and parts of Asia, will have the best view of this event. Despite its distance explosion poses no threat to Earth. It provides a unique opportunity for scientific study of stellar evolution and explosive phenomena in space.