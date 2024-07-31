Nothing Launches Upgraded Nothing Phone (2a) Plus in India

NEW DELHI: Nothing has officially introduced its latest mid-range smartphone Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, to Indian market today. This new release builds upon foundations of Nothing Phone (2a) launched earlier this year. It offers several enhancements. These include superior camera system modernized design, upgraded display and faster charging capabilities.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus comes in two distinct RAM and storage configurations. Both variants offer 256GB of internal storage. Entry-level model features 8GB of RAM. It is priced at Rs 27999. Higher-end variant boasts 12GB of RAM and is available for Rs 29,999.

To celebrate launch Nothing is offering immediate discount of Rs 2,000 on transactions made using bank credit and debit cards. Additionally introductory offer will be available on August 7. This will reduce price of Phone (2a) Plus by Rs 3,000 bringing its effective starting price down to Rs 24,999. Smartphone will be offered in Black and Grey color options.

The Nothing Phone (2) Plus features 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1300 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset product of Nothing’s collaboration with MediaTek.

In terms of design, Phone (2) Plus retains distinctive glyph lights seen in Phone (2). The device is equipped with robust 5000mAh battery. This battery supports 50W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. It runs on Nothing OS 2.6, which is based on Android 14. The phone will receive three years of Android updates along with four years of security patches.

Smartphone’s camera system includes 50MP main sensor 50MP ultra-wide sensor and 50MP front-facing camera designed for selfies. Audio is enhanced with dual-speaker setup. Additionally, the device boasts IP54 certification for dust and water resistance. Additional features include NFC support and in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

With these upgrades Nothing Phone (2) Plus aims to offer compelling choice for consumers seeking advanced features in mid-range segment.