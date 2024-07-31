Assam Plans Grand 'Jhumur' Dance Event to Spotlight Tea Tribe Community

GUWAHATI: Following success of world's largest Bihu performance Assam government is setting sights on another record-breaking event. This time showcasing vibrant 'Jhumur' dance. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans for this grand display. Aiming to shine spotlight on tea tribe community of Assam. However, he clarified that this event would not be immediate bid for world record.

During media briefing after Assam cabinet's weekly meeting on Wednesday Sarma revealed that Jhumur dance performance is scheduled for November 20. Details of event were meticulously discussed with district commissioners during recent two-day DC Conference.

"Last year, we created history with the largest Bihu performance with 12,000 artists at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. This year, we are planning to organize a Jhumur dance display at the same stadium with a total of 8,000 performers from 800 tea gardens across districts of the state." Sarma stated.

Chief Minister emphasized that while event will be major spectacle, intention is not to immediately attempt another world record. Instead focus is on celebrating and uplifting tea tribe community through this cultural presentation.

A key component of event is specially composed song for Jhumur performance which has already been recorded. Sarma indicated that song would be released within couple of days generating excitement for upcoming event.

"We have taken lessons from previous attempt and worked closely with district commissioners to address any issues" Sarma added. "Our primary aim is to motivate Jhumur artists and performers and bring tea tribe community into limelight."

Jhumur dance a traditional performance art form of tea tribes of Assam will be showcased on grand scale at same venue that hosted Bihu event. Government's effort to highlight this unique cultural expression underscores its commitment to celebrating and promoting diverse heritage of Assam's tea tribes.

As preparations for event progress Assam government is expected to continue its efforts to engage with community. It aims to ensure that Jhumur dance display is resounding success further enhancing cultural tapestry of state.