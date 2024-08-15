Ola Consumer Revolutionizes Digital Commerce in India with New Initiatives

NEW DELHI: At its Sankalp 2024 event Ola Cabs, renowned for ride-hailing services unveiled comprehensive strategy to revolutionize India's digital commerce landscape under its new initiative, Ola Consumer. This expansive vision focuses on enhancing accessibility affordability, efficiency and sustainability in Indian market.

Central to Ola Consumer's strategy is partnership with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This collaboration aims to democratize commerce in India by broadening scope of online shopping. After success of its Bengaluru pilot program for food and groceries Ola Consumer plans to expand this initiative to include additional product categories. To support ONDC ecosystem, Ola offers year of complimentary access to its Krutrim Cloud platform for ONDC suppliers and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.

A highlight of Ola Consumer’s new offerings is AI-powered shopping assistant designed to provide personalized and interactive shopping experience. This advanced conversational AI tool will integrate seamlessly with social media and various apps. It facilitates smooth shopping journey across multiple platforms.

In its commitment to sustainability Ola is set to electrify delivery fleet. It aims to deploy 100,000 two-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs) over next two years. This move is expected to reduce logistics costs. It will contribute significantly to environmental sustainability. Alongside this Ola is investing in fully automated warehousing solutions. These include dark stores and fulfillment centers. This is in partnership with major FMCG brands like ITC and Marico. These investments are designed to streamline supply chain. They will enhance operational efficiency.

Ola Consumer is also introducing Ola Credit, new personal loan service available through fully digital process in collaboration with Tata Capital and Incred. Complementing this is Ola Pay. This will allow users to make Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments for rides food and groceries directly within Ola app.

The company is further enhancing its core ride-hailing service by expanding its EV fleet with additional 100000 two-wheeler electric vehicles over next two years. New Ola Share feature offers affordable ride-sharing option for peak hours and high-demand routes. Meanwhile, Ola Loyalty Program rewards users for transactions across platform’s mobility e-commerce and logistics services.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Ola Consumer emphasized transformative nature of these developments. “India is one of fastest-growing digital economies. We are already living in future where AI, electric mobility and technology converge to create uniquely Indian yet globally competitive, commerce ecosystem. At Ola Consumer our goal is to remove barriers in traditional commerce and provide consumers with top-quality products and services. We are excited to lead this transformation with indigenous technologies at its core,” Aggarwal stated.