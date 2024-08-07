OnePlus Open Apex Edition Launches in India with Exclusive Features

NEW DELHI: OnePlus has announced launch of latest flagship foldable smartphone OnePlus Open Apex Edition, in India. Scheduled to go on sale from August 10th this new variant introduces exclusive Crimson Shadow colorway and a host of high-end features.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition distinguishes itself with sophisticated design. It includes premium vegan leather back cover. This is accented with diamond-like patterns and vibrant orange details on Alert Slider. Camera dial features light-reflective CD pattern set in luxury glass. This is inspired by classic burgundy-red leather of Hasselblad 503CW.

In terms of performance, Apex Edition is equipped with 16GB of RAM. This facilitates seamless multitasking. It offers impressive 1TB of internal storage setting new benchmark in foldable smartphone market. This advanced configuration ensures fast and efficient user experience.

A notable upgrade in this model is addition of new independent security chip that provides enhanced protection for personal data The VIP mode activated via Alert Slider secures device by locking security chip and disabling all microphones and cameras thus creating fully private environment.

Photography enthusiasts will benefit from AI Eraser feature which allows for effortless removal of unwanted elements from images Additionally AI Smart Cutout feature enables users to create custom stickers and improve subject recognition making photo editing both intuitive and enjoyable.

OnePlus Open series has already garnered significant praise including being named "Best Folding Phone of Year" by Pocket-lint The Apex Edition aims to continue this trend of excellence solidifying OnePlus’s position in competitive foldable smartphone market.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is packed with cutting-edge technology. It includes 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Fold Dual ProXDR displays featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. Users can also enjoy 67W SUPERVOOC flash charging. They get latest OxygenOS 14.0 with Open Canvas too.

With a weight of 239 grams and thickness of just 5.9mm when unfolded, OnePlus Open Apex Edition offers sleek and portable design that rivals traditional single-screen smartphones

Priced at Rs 149,999 OnePlus Open Apex Edition will be available for purchase on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in and through various retail partners across India.