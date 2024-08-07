Sri Lanka Secures ODI Series Victory with Impressive 110-Run Win Over India

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka ended 27-year wait for ODI series victory over India with commanding 110-run win in third and final match of their series at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. This triumph sealed three-match series 2-0 in favor of Sri Lanka. It concluded India's ODI campaign for 2024 on sour note.

Sri Lanka's win was anchored by formidable all-round performance. Young spin sensation Dunith Wellalage starred claiming five wickets for just 27 runs. Wellalage's spell dismantled Indian batting lineup. India was bowled out for 138 in response to Sri Lanka's total of 248.

India's innings faltered despite solid start from captain Rohit Sharma. Indian team made several changes with inclusion of Riyan Parag and Rishabh Pant. They faced early setbacks. Wellalage struck crucial blows, removing key batsmen such as Shubman Gill. Theekshana and Jeffrey Vandersay each added two wickets to restrict India’s chase.

Sri Lanka's innings began brightly after they won toss. Openers Avishka Fernando and Pathum Nissanka set solid foundation with 89-run partnership. Nissanka fell just short of half-century dismissed by Axar Patel. But Fernando and Kusal Mendis continued to build innings. They added 82 runs for second wicket.

Momentum shifted when debutant Riyan Parag claimed wicket of Fernando, who fell for 96 just four runs short of century. Despite Sri Lanka's mid-innings collapse, they managed to reach 248 for 7 thanks to Kusal Mendis’ crucial 59. Parag finished with three wickets for 54 runs. He emerged as India's top bowler. Mohammed Siraj had off day, conceding 78 runs in his nine-over spell.

In reply, Rohit Sharma provided brisk start. But Indian batsmen struggled against Sri Lanka’s spin attack. Avishka Fernando’s early dismissal of Shubman Gill was followed by relentless spin assault. Wellalage’s five-wicket haul proved decisive. India’s top-order, including Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant failed to deliver. Rohit Sharma top-scored with 35. Washington Sundar added 30 in final stages, but it wasn’t enough to chase down target.