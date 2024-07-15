OnePlus Unveils AI-Powered OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 Ahead of Summer Launch Event

NEW DELHI: OnePlus is gearing up to impress tech enthusiasts worldwide with the introduction of its latest offerings. OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone and OnePlus Pad 2 tablet both set to showcase cutting-edge AI features. Ahead of their official unveiling at the Summer Launch Event in Milan on July 16. OnePlus has provided glimpse into what consumers can expect from these eagerly awaited devices.

OnePlus Nord 4 boasts sleek metal unibody design. It will integrate AI directly into OxygenOS 14 operating system. This promises to elevate user interactions by enhancing images. Boosting productivity and optimizing overall device performance. Key AI-powered features include AI Eraser and Smart Cutout designed to effortlessly remove unwanted elements from photos. Ensuring clearer and more refined images. Additionally, AI Best Face and AI Clear Face functionalities aim to perfect group selfies. Automatically adjusting facial expressions and enhancing facial clarity.

Productivity tools on OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 include AI Speak and AI Summarise. These assist in summarizing information from various sources like websites and applications. AI Writer enables users to compose lengthy messages from concise prompts. The Recording Summary feature condenses lengthy meeting recordings into concise summaries complete with transcripts.

Underpinning these advancements is Trinity Engine which optimizes CPU RAM and storage performance. This delivers seamless user experiences across applications. OnePlus Nord 4 also introduces Battery Health Engine. This ensures long-term battery durability with claims of maintaining over 80% capacity after 1,600 charging cycles.

Summer Launch Event on July 16 promises to unveil further details about these innovations and other anticipated products such as OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. The OnePlus Watch 2R will also be introduced. The event will be livestreamed on OnePlus's official YouTube channel. This provides global audiences an exclusive first look at OnePlus's latest technological strides.

OnePlus enthusiasts and tech aficionados alike can anticipate showcase of AI-driven advancements. These aim to redefine digital experiences across smartphones and tablets. More updates coming as OnePlus continues pushing boundaries of innovation in the tech industry.