Assam: B Borooah College in Guwahati Granted Autonomous Status by UGC

GUWAHATI: In a landmark decision B Borooah College, affiliated with Gauhati University in Assam has been awarded 'autonomous' status by University Grants Commission (UGC). The announcement followed a meeting in June 2024. It was based on recommendation of the standing committee on autonomous colleges. This marks a significant milestone for the institution. This status, effective from academic year 2024-25 until 2033-34 empowers B Borooah College to manage and innovate its academic programs independently. It also covers student evaluations and administrative policies. All in accordance with UGC guidelines.

A formal communication from UGC affirmed. “The Commission in its meeting held on 25.06.2024 has approved the recommendation of Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges to confer autonomous status to B Borooah College, Guwahati affiliated to Gauhati University, for period of 10 years.”

Under directive Gauhati University is required to issue official notification within 30 days. This notification formally recognizes B Borooah College’s autonomous status as per UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023. College is obligated to adhere strictly to these regulations. Ensuring its autonomous operations uphold standards set by UGC.

Furthermore B Borooah College must initiate process of applying for extension of its autonomous status. This must be done at least three months before conclusion of the 10-year term. This ensures continuity. And stability in its autonomous functioning.

Autonomous status grants B Borooah College flexibility to innovate and adapt swiftly to educational trends and demands. This fosters academic excellence and administrative efficiency. This development is poised to enhance college’s standing in higher education. Providing students with dynamic learning environment. This environment meets global standards while retaining local relevance.

The attainment of autonomous status underscores B Borooah College’s commitment to academic autonomy and quality. It positions it as beacon of educational innovation in region. As college embarks on this new chapter stakeholders anticipate a transformative impact. This impact will be on both academic programs and administrative capabilities. It will solidify its reputation as center of excellence in higher education.