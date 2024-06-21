Protect Your Smartphone in Scorching Heat: Essential Tips to Avoid Damage

NEW DELHI: As India battles relentless heatwaves especially in North India smartphones have emerged as unexpected casualties of soaring temperatures. From sluggish performance to potential battery issues. The impact of excessive heat on these devices is becoming evident. Reports indicate that popular models including iPhone 14 Plus are experiencing overheating. This highlights urgent need for preventive measures.

Major smartphone brands like Apple and Samsung recommend operating temperatures between 0°C and 35°C. Chinese brands like Xiaomi extend this range up to 40°C. With Delhi registering temperatures nearing 50°C. It's crucial for users to understand risks associated with exposing their smartphones to such extreme conditions.

Effects of Overheating on Smartphones

1. Performance Degradation: Elevated temperatures compel smartphone processors to throttle. This results in slower app response times.

2. Battery Degradation: Excessive heat accelerates chemical reactions within lithium-ion batteries which results in diminished capacity and a potentially shortened lifespan.

3. Lithium-ion batteries can swell under extreme heat. They become unstable. This poses rare but serious risk of battery malfunctions or even explosions.

Protective Measures Against Heat Damage

To safeguard your smartphone during scorching heatwave experts recommend:

- Avoiding Direct Sunlight. Keep phone out of direct sunlight. For instance, avoid leaving it on car dashboards. Or on uncovered outdoor surfaces.

- Seeking Shade. When outdoors staying in shaded areas benefits health. It also helps in maintaining smartphone’s temperature.

- Using Thermal Protection Cases. Invest in smartphone cases as they provide thermal insulation. This will shield device from heat.

- Airplane Mode. If not using phone outdoors, switch to airplane mode. It reduces heat generation and conserves battery life.

- Updating Software. Ensure smartphone’s operating system up to date. Updates often include improvements. They help manage heat dissipation.

- Battery-Saver Mode. Activate battery-saving modes. This reduces power consumption. It minimizes heat generation during prolonged use.

With these precautions smartphone users in North India can mitigate risks posed by extreme heat. This will prolong lifespan. The performance of their devices will also be preserved by taking proactive steps against overheating. Users can continue to rely on their smartphones effectively even amidst most scorching conditions.